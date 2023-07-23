Rubber footwear manufacturers seek exemption from BIS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 22

Braving the heavy rainfall, members of the Rubber Footwear Manufacturers’ Association (RFMA) gathered to protest and demand an exemption from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on rubber slippers (hawai chappals) here on Saturday.

The protesters said they were small manufacturers of rubber slippers, who were operating in unorganised sector with minimal automation. Their manufacturing processes relied heavily on the collective efforts of dedicated workers and owners.

One of the primary concerns voiced during the demonstration was the affordability factor for economically weaker sections of society. The members said rubber slippers manufactured by them were priced between Rs 30-120. “With limited purchasing power, the impoverished can have the affordable footwear, a necessity they would otherwise struggle to afford,” they added.

The protesters also emphasized the critical aspect of competition in the market. They raised concerns over the inability to compete with multinational corporations and larger companies if forced to adhere to the mandatory BIS standards. As small-scale manufacturers, they argue that their low-cost products cater to a different segment of the population and cannot be equated with high-priced offerings of larger enterprises.

Another pressing issue highlighted during the protest was the potential impact on employment. “The implementation of BIS standards is expected to disproportionately affect small-scale manufacturers, such as those in Jalandhar. With limited production capacities and resources, the increased costs associated with BIS compliance could lead to business closures. This, in turn, would result in thousands of workers losing their livelihoods. Moreover, it would exacerbate the economic challenges faced by the region,” said association president Neeraj Arora.

Furthermore, the protesters contested the reasoning behind imposing BIS standards on slippers. They asserted that these products were entirely indigenous and not imported from any other country. As such, they argued that the move seemed contradictory to the government’s Make in India initiative and could potentially hinder the growth of the micro and small-scale industry.

They also pointed to the previous impact of the GST increase from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, which resulted in a price hike of Rs 2-8 for rubber slippers. “This increase led to a significant drop in sales, causing hardships for the manufacturers and further emphasizing their concerns regarding the potential consequences of the BIS implementation,” the members said.