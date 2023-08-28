Ruckus over liquor seizure at house in Kapurthala locality

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

There was a ruckus at a locality in Kapurthala last night after the police raided a house amidst the allegations of illicit liquor being stored there.

There were arguments between Kapurthala City SHO Amandeep Kumar Nahar and Ward No. 45 councillor Shama Hans at the Mehtabgarh locality during the raid. Videos of the incident also went viral.

Councillor Shama alleged that the police were harassing a man who had merely one bottle of liquor. The police charged the man with possession of 9 bottles of liquor and also claimed he was a peddler. The Kapurthala City police said they recovered 9 bottles of liquor from the premises and an FIR under Section 61 of the Excise Act was lodged against house owner Sarabjit Singh.

Councillor Shama said: “The family, which was raided, had merely half a bottle of liquor that too was opened for a gathering among guests. The police have falsely lodged a case against the man. We received a call after which I went to the spot. My only request to the SHO was not to file a case over half a bottle of liquor. But he did not listen to me. We would have backed the police if the family had nine liquor bottles.”

Kapurthala City police station SHO Amandeep Nahar said: “Area residents are themselves in cahoots with liquor peddlers. They obstructed the police from carrying out their work in a bid to protect the peddler. We have recovered nine bottles of liquor from the house. Cases under the Excise Act were already registered against him.”

#Kapurthala