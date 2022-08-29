Rugby ball to be given as memento to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 28

Jalandhar, a sports hub, has always contributed at national and international level events. Savi International, a rugby ball manufacturing company, will be giving a ball to the Chief Minister as souvenir.

The company has been contributing to international events like Commonwealth Games too. In recently held games, balls from Jalandhar had marked its presence in Birmingham too. Opening ceremony of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ is scheduled to be held on Monday and as per the reports volleyball will also be gifted to the Chief Minister. The administration has asked the company to give the ball as token of respect to the Chief Minister.

Mukul Verma, director, Savi International, said the company was started by his father in 1981. “Earlier, we used to manufacture other sports goods too. But now we are primarily into rugby balls, net balls, sports accessories, etc,” said Verma. “Sports Industry in Jalandhar has a lot of potential and with the help of the government, we can grow and can have more buyers in India,” Verma added.

