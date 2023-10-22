Runners-up Trophy in Youth Festival

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College won the first runners-up trophy in Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. As many as, 21 colleges of the region competed in various categories. The college participated in 36 events and won the first runners up trophy by scoring 121 points. Balbir Kaur, president of governing council, congratulated principal Dr Jaspal Singh and his staff on this achievement. Dr Singh informed that the college won first prize in 11 events, second in 12 events and third in 6 events en route to claim the podium finish. He congratulated dean cultural affairs Dr Palwinder Singh, music Incharge Prof Sukhdev Singh, literary incharge Dr Surinder Pal Mand and Prof Satpal Singh, theatre incharge Dr Harjinder Singh Sekhon, fine arts incharge Dr Ajitpal Singh, staff and students of the college on this achievement.

Mega Cyclothon organised

A mega cyclothon was organised at Apeejay School, Model Town. The theme for the cyclothon was ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’. With this cyclothon, Apeejay wanted to create a platform for professional cyclists. Principal welcomed chief guest Akashdeep Singh, ace hockey player and Olympian, who was there to flag off the event. World class cyclists Nitush Chadha, Paris cyclothon winner; Balraj Sahni, world record holder with 1, 40,723 kms to his credit; Baljeet Singh Mahajan and cyclists from Rotary Club, Jalandhar also added to the grandeur of the event.

Inter-School Competitions

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an inter-school competition ‘Yuvan 2023’. Over 750 plus students from 50 plus schools across Punjab participated in the event. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen, Dr Seema Marwaha, dean academics and event coordinator, and Dr Anjana Bhatia, dean innovations and event convener, extended a welcome to chief guest Sushil Rinku, member parliament, Jalandhar. The students showcased their talent across eight competitions, which included poster making, best out of waste, nail art, Instagram reel making, rangoli, science working/still models, idea pitching and quiz. The overall trophy was lifted by Police DAV Public School by bagging the maximum number of first positions. Dr Seema Marwaha expressed the vote of thanks and the event was concluded by Dr Anjana Bhatia.

Workshop on IPR

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights. The event was organised by KMV IPR Cell, in collaboration with the Institutions Innovation Council (IIC). Dr T Pavan Kumar, a senior scientist specializing in chemistry and serving as the IPR ethics officer and secretary of the Standing Ethics Committee, as well as the coordinator for MAITRI faculty at CSIR (IMMT), Bhubaneshwar, was the resource person for the event. In his presentation, Dr Kumar educated the students about the distinction between discovery and innovation.

Children perform dandiya

‘Kids Dandiya Masti’ activity was organised for the children of Innokids of five schools namely Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur, Cantt.- Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road), in which the children participated with great joy and enthusiasm. This activity was organised on the occasion of Navratri, where the children came in traditional attire and performed dandiya.

State WUSHU Competition

Shiv Jyoti Public School students won prizes in ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’. Dhriti won gold medal in Wushu Fight under 48 weight category held at Nehru College, Mansa, and the student brought laurels to the institution under the guidance of coach Nirmal Singh and Nirmaljit Singh. Dr Vidur Jyoti and principal Parveen Saili applauded the students for their efforts.

International Chefs Day

International Chefs Day was celebrated at St. Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The programme was inaugurated by the vice chairperson of the group Sangeeta Chopra. On this occasion, an international food corner was set up in which selected delicacies from India and abroad were presented. On this occasion, an in-house safe competition was also organised in which a total of 15 teams participated. Jasveer Kaur and Kiran secured the first position, Chetan, and Daman secured the second position, Gurleen Kaur and Arvinder Kaur secured the third position.

Khalsa College student wins Gold

Uday Singh Thakur, a BA 5th semester student of Lyallpur Khalsa College, bagged gold medal in rifle shooting by securing 592 points out of 600 in ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2023’ held at Badal village, Bathinda.

