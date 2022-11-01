Rural cops nab three with 60-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

The Jalandhar (rural) police nabbed three drug peddlers in two separate cases and seized 60 gm of heroin and drug money from them.

In the first incident, two drug smugglers were nabbed with 50-gm heroin by a team of the Jalandhar (rural) police in the Kartarpur area. On the way to Dayalpur village from Kartarpur, the police saw a white Swift car parked at the service road near a petrol pump. The two men siting in the car were nabbed by the police on the basis of suspicion.

During search, 50 gm of heroin was found from their possession. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Kartapur police station on Saturday.

In other incident, a peddler was arrested with 10 gm of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused in Adampur.