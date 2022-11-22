 Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Severe shortage of specialists, nurses I Only 73 medical officers against sanctioned posts of 133

A doctor checks a toddler at the paediatrics clinic in Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 21

Even as the AAP government is focused on improving the health infrastructure across the state, the harsh reality is there’s a severe shortage of staff at government medical centres.

At CHC, Shahkot, no medical officer

  • At Community Health Centre (CHC), Shahkot, there is a requirement of eight medical officers, but not even one is present. At CHC, Bilga, there is just one medical officer against the sanctioned posts of seven doctors. At CHC, Lohian, there is just one medical officer available
  • At Bara Pind, there are five medical officers against the 10 sanctioned posts. In Sub-Divisional Hospital, Nakodar, only nine are present against the requirement of 15. At SDH, Phillaur, there are six against the sanctioned posts of 17

In Jalandhar alone, especially in rural areas, only 73 medical officers are available against the sanctioned 133 posts. The shortage of doctors is affecting the work in the community health centres (CHC) in rural areas. For instance, at CHC, Shahkot, there is a requirement of eight medical officers, but not even one is present.

At CHC, Bilga, there is one medical officer when the requirement is of seven. Against the six sanctioned posts at CHC, Lohian, there is just one. At Bara Pind, there are five medical officers against the 10 sanctioned posts. In Sub-Divisional Hospital, Nakodar, only nine are present when the sanctioned posts are 15. At SDH, Phillaur, six medical officers are there against the sanctioned posts of 17. The shortage is putting pressure on the existing staff in the Health Department, with most medical officers’ serving several CHCs on deputation. Also, emergency services and OPDs are getting adversely affected due to prevailing situation.

Besides medical officers, there is inadequate strength of specialists, especially gynaecologists, too. There is 60 per cent shortage of staff nurses, impacting the postpartum care. The burden and workload is so high in the Civil Hospital that gynaecologists from the CHCs are called in for three days. Doctors say if there is an availability of the gynaecologists in the CHCs, they would at least identify high-risk pregnancies in advance and guide the expecting mothers in future.

Last year, a total of 32,000 deliveries happened in private and government hospitals, of which more than 8,000 took place in the Civil Hospital. The figures clearly suggest the burden on gynaecologists present in the district.

