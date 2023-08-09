Rural watchmen to hold hunger strike at Brahm Shankar Jimpa’s house on August 13

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 8

District president of the Red Flag Rural Chowkidara Union Punjab Rachpal Singh Badesaron informed that following a call given by state president Paramjit Singh Nilon, an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Revenue Minister’s house in Hoshiarpur will be started from August 13.

Secretary Dilbagh Singh Nitpur said that Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa had assured the delegation that the demands of the rural watchmen have been forwarded to the Punjab government for approval but even after three months, the demands have not been met. He said that a hunger strike will be held in front of the minister’s residence in Hoshiarpur from August 13 against non-fulfillment of promises by Minister Jimpa. He said until a notification regarding the resolution of the demands is issued, the struggle will continue. —

#Hoshiarpur