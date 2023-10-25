Rurka Kalan gram panchayat gets Khed, Dasehra stadium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 24

Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar’s visionary leadership has propelled the transformation of the Rurka Kalan gram panchayat into a remarkable cultural, sports and heritage beacon for the entire nation.

Collaborative endeavours between the panchayat, Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan, and various partners have infused over Rs 11 crore into a diverse range of infrastructure projects.

In a move to preserve the region’s cultural and sports legacy, the panchayat unveiled the “Bhagwan Shri Ram Chander Khed and Dasehra Stadium” today. This state-of-the-art stadium boasts of an impressive seating capacity of 1,000 persons, changing rooms, modern restroom facilities, a rain gun irrigation system, and a meticulously manicured grass pitch, ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and spectators.

Additionally, the stadium stands as an architectural marvel, featuring exposed brickwork and a design that pays homage to the rich history of the region.

Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur officially dedicated the stadium to the public on the occasion of Dasehra. Kulwinder said: “It is destined to become a cherished space for the residents of Rurka Kalan and the neighbouring Raj Gomal village, ushering in a new era of tradition, sports and community unity”.

