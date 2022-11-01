Sacrilege bid: Unhappy residents protest

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 31

Hundreds of Phagwara residents, led by BJP Kisan Morcha National Secretary Avtar Singh Mand, today staged a demonstration outside the Satnampura police station to protest the police handling of a case of attempted desecration at a gurdwara.

The protesters also blocked the traffic on the Phagwara-Nakodar road for several hours. Phagwara DSP arrived on the scene to pacify the protesters, but to no avail. Mand claimed that Mehtan residents had caught a miscreant sneaking into a local gurdwara with the motive to desecrate the place of worship. Mand added that even though the residents had handed the miscreant over to the police two days back, the police let him off.

Slamming the police, Mand contended that the cops have been letting such anti-social elements disturb the atmosphere of peace.