Sacrilege incident reported from Mukerian village gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, April 18

A case of sacrilege of two holy swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib has come to light in Pota village of Mukerian. The incident took place at Gurdwara Shri Guru Ravidas Sabha located in the village. Gurdwara’s Pathi Harbans Lal informed the police about the incident.

According to the police, the complainant stated that two holy swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in gurdwara were damaged. As soon as the news was received, the police reached gurdwara and started investigation. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage installed around gurdwara to find clues about suspects involved in the sacrilege. No CCTV cameras have been installed on the gurdwara premises.

