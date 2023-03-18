SAD, BSP stage dharna, ask govt to restore blue cards to the poor

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 17

Activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party, led by former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and SAD district president and former MLA Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at the local SDM office here today. They submitted a memorandum addressed to Punjab Governor through tehsildar Tapan Bhanot. During this, the activists raised slogans against the Punjab Government and accused it of continuously harming the state. They demanded restoration of deleted blue ration cards of all eligible members. They alleged the AAP government of running the Punjab through remote from Delhi.

Chandumajra said that AAP came to power by making false promises and claims to the people of Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated and the economic condition of Punjab has become worrisome. He said the state debt had increased by Rs 42,000 crore in one year. Political opponents are being implicated in false cases under political vandetta. In Punjab too, Arvind Kejriwal’s team had made a liquor policy in Punjab on the lines of Delhi, that’s why the alliance has demanded a CBI inquiry.

Former MLA Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan said the law and order situation had worsened in the state. Recently, Ajnala police station was captured, gangwar erupted in Goindwal Sahib jail, Intelligence headquarter and police station was attacked with RPG, gangsters giving interviews from jail, daily murders, loot , and incidents of ransom are happening. The situation in Punjab has reached a dangerous phase. Instead of paying attention to this, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is misusing vigilance to register false cases just to suppress political opponents. He said the government had forgotten the promise of giving MSP on all crops to the farmers. The compensation for the damaged crops of paddy and wheat has not been given till now.