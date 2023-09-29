SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 28

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi today condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for attempting to stop a SAD-BSP delegation from paying floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his native village Khatkar Kalan on the martyr’s birth anniversary.

The SAD leader said a joint SAD-BSP delegation which also included BSP legislator Nachhatar Pal and its state president Jasbir Singh Garhi were stopped from paying tributes to the martyr by police personnel at Khatkar Kalan today morning. He said following this SAD-BSP workers held a protest against the AAP government.

Sukhwinder Sukhi demanded that the police officer responsible for stopping them from paying floral tributes to the martyr be suspended immediately. He said if this was not done, he would move to the Vidhan Sabha privilege committee to take action in the matter.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Nawanshahr #Shaheed Bhagat Singh #Shiromani Akali Dal