SAD dual constitution: Next hearing on Sept 3

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 26

Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Dr Daljit Singh Cheema appeared in the court of Hoshiarpur ACJM Rupinder Singh on Thursday, while party president Sukhbir Singh Badal did not attend the hearing this time.

Due to non-appearance of SAD’s lawyer Arshdeep Singh, today’s argument had to be adjourned and the next date has been fixed as September 3.

The lawyers of complainant Balwant Singh Khera, Advocate BS Riar and Advocate Hitesh Puri said ploy was being used by the other party to linger on the matter. Advocate Riar and Advocate Puri said after 12 years, when the matter had reached a critical stage, the SAD was trying to hang the matter.

It is worth mentioning that former CM Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Deputy CM Dr Daljit Singh Cheema had appeared in the court on the previous dates and got bail.

Against these SAD leaders, former national vice-president of Socialist Party of India Balwant Singh Khera and state president Om Singh Satiyana had filed a criminal complaint in the court in 2009 regadring the party’s dual constitution submitted to the Election Commission of India and Gurdwara Election Commission. A case of conspiracy, cheating and forgery under Sections 182, 199, 200, 420, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC was registered.