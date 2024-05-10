SAD nominee’s election office opened in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 9

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami along with SAD leaders inaugurated the election office of SAD candidate Sohan Singh Thandal near Handa Market in Phagwara on Wednesday.

The election office was inaugurated with path of Sri Sukhmani Sahib and ardaas for the nominee’s victory.

Addressing the gathering, Jathedar Dhami said the main motive is to win more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab to strengthen SAD (B) in Parliament. If the SAD (B) does well in Lok Sabha elections, then it would be easy for it to win in the next Vidhan Sabha elections. In his address, SAD candidate Thandal assured that he would serve the people.

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #Phagwara #SGPC #Sikhs