SAD nominee’s election office opened in Phagwara

Phagwara, May 9
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami along with SAD leaders inaugurated the election office of SAD candidate Sohan Singh Thandal near Handa Market in Phagwara on Wednesday.
The election office was inaugurated with path of Sri Sukhmani Sahib and ardaas for the nominee’s victory.
Addressing the gathering, Jathedar Dhami said the main motive is to win more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab to strengthen SAD (B) in Parliament. If the SAD (B) does well in Lok Sabha elections, then it would be easy for it to win in the next Vidhan Sabha elections. In his address, SAD candidate Thandal assured that he would serve the people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...