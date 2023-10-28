SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Jalandhar, October 27
Ending all speculations that expelled SAD leader and former CPS Mahinder Kaur Josh could rejoin the Shiromani Akali Dal, party chief Sukhbir Badal announced the appointment of Sandeep Sikri as the halqa in-charge of the reserved Sham Churasi seat.
A young leader, he was inducted into the party in Jalandhar by Sukhbir in the presence of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and appointed to the post. Hailing from Sikri village of Sham Churasi sub-division in Hoshiarpur, Sikri has remained a student union leader of a government college in Hoshiarpur for four years and served as an Assistant Professor of Punjabi there for seven years on an ad hoc basis.
A PU Senator, he is MA in five subjects - Punjabi, history, sociology, psychology and political science. He also has BEd, MEd and LLB degrees. At present, he is pursuing PhD too.
