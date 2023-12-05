SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 4

A series of sit-in started by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) outside Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi entered its second day here today.

The protesters are questioning the role of the police and blaming them for firing gunshots inside the premises of Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib on November 23 after a group led by Nihang Maan Singh dislodged the followers of Nihang Balbir Singh from the gurdwara.

The protest is being held in a series with leadership from every Assembly segment taking charge for a day by rotation. While leaders from Sultanpur Lodhi held a protest yesterday, Satinderjit Singh, halqa in charge from

Jandiala Guru, led the agitation today. The leaders are comparing the incident with the use of

force in the Golden Temple by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and are demanding action against those responsible for the same.

“We want an independent inquiry into the matter. The inquiry marked to the SSP Kapurthala will be just eyewash. We want to know on whose order firing was started and want him to be punished as per law,” said the protesters.

The Kapurthala police, however, maintain that there was no firing from the police side. Nihangs fired gunshots on them.

Leaders take charge by rotation

The protest is being held in a series with leadership from every Assembly segment taking charge for a day by rotation. While leaders from Sultanpur Lodhi held a protest on Sunday, Satinderjit Singh, halqa in charge from Jandiala Guru, led the agitation on Monday.

#Kapurthala #SGPC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sultanpur Lodhi