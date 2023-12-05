SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

Kapurthala, December 4
A series of sit-in started by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) outside Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi entered its second day here today.
The protesters are questioning the role of the police and blaming them for firing gunshots inside the premises of Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib on November 23 after a group led by Nihang Maan Singh dislodged the followers of Nihang Balbir Singh from the gurdwara.
The protest is being held in a series with leadership from every Assembly segment taking charge for a day by rotation. While leaders from Sultanpur Lodhi held a protest yesterday, Satinderjit Singh, halqa in charge from
Jandiala Guru, led the agitation today. The leaders are comparing the incident with the use of
force in the Golden Temple by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and are demanding action against those responsible for the same.
“We want an independent inquiry into the matter. The inquiry marked to the SSP Kapurthala will be just eyewash. We want to know on whose order firing was started and want him to be punished as per law,” said the protesters.
The Kapurthala police, however, maintain that there was no firing from the police side. Nihangs fired gunshots on them.
Leaders take charge by rotation
The protest is being held in a series with leadership from every Assembly segment taking charge for a day by rotation. While leaders from Sultanpur Lodhi held a protest on Sunday, Satinderjit Singh, halqa in charge from Jandiala Guru, led the agitation on Monday.
#Kapurthala #SGPC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sultanpur Lodhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...