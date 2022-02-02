‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday lodged a massive protest near PPR Mall here where they stopped two trucks carrying sports jerseys with ‘Sada Channi’ printed on them.

AAP candidate from Jalandhar West Sheetal Angural said he got the information that a truck was unloading packets of these jerseys near the market and reached the site. He said he immediately called AAP leaders and workers at the site and got the truck halted.

District AAP chief Rajwinder Kaur, Jalandhar AAP candidate Surinder Sodhi and a large number of workers reached the site carrying party flags and raised slogans against the state government. The AAP leaders flayed the government resorting to cheap tactics to win the elections by offering voters freebies when the election code was in place.

“The Congress was planning to give these tracksuits to every household and ask for votes,” said the leaders as they also burnt the effigy of Jalandhar West Congress MLA Sushil Rinku alleging that the trucks were going to his constituency.

AAP leader Sodhi, who retired as IG Punjab Police, said the incident showed how the police was hand-in-glove with the ruling party. “Had I been the police officer of Jalandhar today, I would have got the SHO of this area suspended for not having noted the movement of this truck. Our party volunteers have played a vigilant role and got the government’s illegal activity stopped,” he said.

The whole drama continued for over five hours and SAD candidate Jagbir Brar and BJP candidate Sarabjit Makkar too reached the spot levelling allegations against the state government for indulging in unfair means. Police teams, too, reached at the spot.

The matter finally got resolved as District Congress Committee chief Balraj Thakur finally reached the spot and presented a bill from a Ludhaiana-based hosiery company saying “We had ordered their track suits from the district Congress for our party workers who will go for door-to-door canvassing.” The matter ended at that point.

#Channi