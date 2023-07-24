SAD’s ‘Youth Milni’ seeks to extend party outreach

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 23

In line with the directives of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, the newly appointed Youth Akali Dal president, Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher, has embarked on a tour of various cities, kickstarting the ‘Youth Milni’ programme. The programme aims to engage with the youth and strengthen the party’s outreach in the state.

A large number of youngsters from across Punjab gathered in the city today to participate in the programme, which was organised under the leadership of Gagandeep Singh Gaggi. The event marked the first public appearance of Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher since assuming his new role.

Addressing the gathering, Jhinjher expressed his dedication in fulfilling the responsibilities bestowed upon him by the party and pledged to take Shiromani Akali Dal’s message to every household in the state.

In a show of unity and support, Mukerian constituency in-charge Sarbjot Singh, Youth Akali Dal rural president Tajinder Singh Nijjar and senior Youth Akali leader Rajbir Singh Shanti welcomed him and praised the efforts of his team in the service of the party.

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal