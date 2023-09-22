Safai karamcharis examined at camp

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 21

In order to create awareness about health programmes and ensure accessibility of healthcare facilities to people during ‘Ayushman Bhava’, a campaign began here on September 17 and will continue till October 2. The Municipal Corporation along with the Health and Family Welfare Department organised a two-day medical camp.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that medical check-up of safai karamcharis was done by a team of doctors.

ADC-cum-MC Commissioner Panchal said the campaign comprised of three components —‘Ayushman Apke Dwar’, ‘Ayushman Mela’ and ‘Ayushman Sabha’.

He said under ‘Ayushman Apke Dwar’, families eligible for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana would be registered. Health cards would be issued to these families under the scheme during the 15-day period. Ayushman Melas would also be organised at all health and wellness centres where all poor and middle-class people would be diagnosed and treated.

He said that Under Ayushman Sabha, awareness activities about health, hygiene and nutrition would be organised at the village level on October 2.

Awareness activities regarding screening of non-communicable diseases (NCD), immunisation and TB would also be carried out in the district, Sarangal said.

