Safe Vahan Scheme: Admn ropes in heads of social, edu institutions

Phagwara, April 15

The Phagwara administration claimed to have roped in social and educational organisations for getting the Safe School Vahan Scheme (SSVS) implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safe transportation of schoolchildren.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jashanjit Singh today called a meeting of the heads of different educational institutions .

The purpose of the meeting was to educate the transport staff of various schools about the safety of children on roads.The SDM highlighted salient elements of the Safe School Vahan Scheme, a policy which is directed and issued to all educational institutes by the Punjab Government on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

SDM Jashanjit Singh said the safe bus-body fabrication was the primary norm, which all vehicle owners had to follow with proper maintenance of the vehicle.

“Under the scheme, each school is required to constitute a committee headed by the principal. He regretted that a majority of accidents occur due to dearth of skilled and expert drivers and to avoid this, the drivers should be trained and educated about road safety and traffic rules," said the SDM.

He said beat officers and traffic staff had been advised to ensure that drivers of all vehicles carrying students implement safety norms. Meanwhile, a delegation of operators of different school buses met traffic police in-charge Aman Kumar Daweshwar and sought some relaxations while implementing the scheme.

