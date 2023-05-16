Saffronians shine in Class XII exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Adding to another year of success, Saffronians have made a successful attempt to prove their worth in CBSE XII Exams and showed their excellence and talent in Academics. In commerce, Akshita Bansal has topped the school with 96% Marks, Gaurav Gupta stood at the 2nd position with 94% and Gursharanpreet Kaur has been at the third position with 92% marks. Following them, Yuvraj Boyal got 91.2% and Arvin and Hardeep Kaur both scored 90% respectively. In the science stream, Supreet Kaur of the Medical Stream scored 90%, and Anirudh Narula at 89.2%. The students of Humanities Stream – Manreet Kaur Dhillon stood 1st in the stream by scoring 88%. The Chairman of the School Manmohan Singh, Vice-Chairperson Inderjeet Kaur congratulated the students as well as their parents for their great success. The school Principal Dr. Sandeepa Sood wished them a successful and bright future and gave her heartiest congratulations.

Students fare well in CLASs X boards

Keeping the legacy of excellence in continuation after the declaration of marvelous results of Class XII, the students of Swami Sant Dass Public School Phagwara of Class X have again proved their potential in CBSE results. About 171 students appeared in Class X CBSE board exams out of which 45 students have bagged 90% and above. Narinder Kaur of the school has added a feather to the cap by scoring 97.8%. Following her, Noorjot Kaur got 2nd position with 97.6% and Hridya Sharma got 3rd position with 97.4%. Management, Principal, and Staff congratulated the students and their proud parents on this wonderful achievement.

Nobel School students shine in boards

The Nobel School continued its proud legacy by securing a perfect 100% result in both CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations. In Class 10th, Manrajan Singh the top position by securing 95%. The third position was secured by Lipsa Thakur. In Class 12th Prabhjot Kaur scored the top position by securing 94% while Jai Sheela with 90.6% secured the second position. And the third position was secured by Biraja Prasanna Tripathy 82%. Congratulating the students, the Principal Sangeet Kumar said, “It is a matter of immense pride that the school continues to secure legacy and score such a stellar result. Congratulations to all students and the teachers who made this possible.”

Students pass with flying colours

Eklavya School Jalandhar excelled with 100% Result in CBSE Class 10th Board Results. Ruhani Chowdhary scored 92.5% Marks and Arshdeep Kaur scored 91.3%. school’s Sanchit Gandhi scored 99%, Nishesh Singla and Lakhvir Singh scored 93% each. The Chairman J.K. Gupta, Director Seema Handa, Principal Komal Arora, congratulated all the parents and students of class 10th for the excellent Board result. The school extended its best wishes to all the teachers for their guidance and support and to all the students who worked hard to bring this proud moment to the school.

CJS School students excel in exams

The meritorious students of the school brought glory to the school by displaying their academic superiority. While Krish Nanda (Medical) topped the school with 94% marks, Sahil and Aadit Singla( Non- Medical) scored 92.2% each, Jasleen Kaur(Non- Medical) and Prerna(Medical) got 91.8% each, Radhay (Commerce)secured 91.6% , Diya(Commerce) got 89%, Arshiya Arora and Gurpreet Bal (Medical)scored 88.8%, each, Komalpreet Kaur (Commerce)got 88.2% and Anshika (Medical) secured 86.8% . Total 11 students scored more than 85%. Result of the school is 100%.

Student bags position in wrestling

Seth Hukam Chand S. D. Public Sr. Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, was elated when Jailpreet Singh of Class VIII bagged second position and was decorated with silver medal for under-15 in 48 kg free style wrestling open tournament held in Chandigarh. School Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the winner for his achievement and extended her best wishes for his upcoming competitions and encouraged him to shine in his future competition.

Ivy World celebrates Mother’s day

Ivy World Play school, Civil Lines, celebrated Mother’s Day -‘ Bellissimo experienza’ under the superior guidance of the management of the school Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Principal Sanjeev Chauhan and Headmistress Shefali Sharma. Ivy World Play School celebrated Mother's Day with a special event dedicated to honor and appreciate the love, care, and sacrifices of mothers around the world. On Mother's Day, the school hosted a Mother's Day event at our school where moms can sit back, relax, and enjoy a day of pampering, but what made this event truly special was that the children themselves served the food to their mothers. The school honoured the mothers by releasing the bunch of balloons in the air. The school planned a range of activities, including games, music, and refreshments to make this day special for them. The event was a resounding success, and all the mothers who attended expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the thoughtful celebration.

Student 2nd in slogan writing contest

Shiv Jyoti Public School provides unique tenets to its students to participate in various activities to enrich their personalities which is manifested under the leadership of school management and Principal Parveen Saili. Two of the students Varun Kumar and Lalit Singh Bora of the school participated in Sahodaya Inter School Slogan Writing competition held at DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur. A total of 26 schools participated in the competition. Lalit Singh Bora has won second prize. His topic was quality education. They were guided by teachers Rajni Malik and Kiran Balaunder. Vidur Jyoti Chairman, Trust, acknowledged the efforts of the students and congratulated their parents and guide teachers.

National Technology Day observed

The Department of Civil Engineering, under the aegis of the American Society of Civil Engineering’s Local Chapter (ASCE), celebrated National Technology Day enthusiastically on the DAVIET campus. Raghav Sharma, Founder and C.E.O of Xovian Technologies Pvt.Ltd., was the resource person for the expert talk on “ Entrepreneurship in Space Technology” Dr. Sanjeev Naval Principal, DAVIET, highlighted the role of technology in day to day life Engineering futures through innovation. He further expressed his pleasure for the MOU between DAVIET and Xovian Technologies Pvt.Ltd. in future.