Sahib Singh on a mission to promote bhangra

Jalandhar, November 21

Sahib Singh, hailing from Chhajjal Wadi village in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, and presently residing in Jalandhar, has been making significant strides in promoting folk dance, particularly bhangra, among the youth of Punjab. Recognising his outstanding contributions, Singh was also honoured with a National Youth Award this year by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

With a bhangra journey that commenced at the age of six, Sahib Singh has emerged as a key figure in the state’s folk dance scene. Currently serving as a bhangra coach, he has played a pivotal role in leading college bhangra teams to victory at the annual youth festival held at GNDU’s main campus in Amritsar.

Taking to the Jalandhar Tribune, he shared the story of his bhangra odyssey, which began at Shri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib. His accolades as a student include triumphs in various zonal and inter-zonal competitions. Transitioning to Apeejay College in Jalandhar, he not only became the bhangra team captain in 2005 but currently holds the position of the college’s bhangra coach. “Under my guidance, the college has consistently clinched first position in bhangra at the youth festival and other tournaments for the past 13 years,” he added.

Beyond Apeejay College, he extends his expertise as the bhangra coach for Lyallpur College, Shri Guru Angad Dev College, BBK DAV College, and several other institutions in Punjab. He said that his commitment to promote bhangra at an international level is evident through his active participation in global bhangra events as both a performer and coach, with a track record of leading successful teams to these international competitions.

He said his passion for bhangra has transcended borders, with performances in Italy, France, England, Australia, and other countries. “My overarching goal is to introduce Punjabi folk dance to every corner of the world, motivating youngsters to embrace the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. I also played a pivotal role in introducing Ludi (traditional folk dance) to students at Lyallpur Khalsa College, elevating its recognition in the country.

