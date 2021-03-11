Sahodaya Yoga competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of Cambridge International School, Phagwara, brought laurels to the school by attaining the second position in Sahodaya under-14 yoga competition. It was organised at the Cambridge Internation School for Girls in Jalandhar. A total of 28 schools from Jalandhar and Phagwara participated in the event. A team of five girls — Simar (captain), Harjot, Ekroop, Harseerat, and Naina — represented the school. The girls showcased their talent by performing hal asana, hastpaad asana, dhanur asana, sees asana and many more which left a great mark on the judges. Principal Jorawar Singh congratulated the winners and gave them certificates and medals. He motivated the students to make yoga an integral part of their life style. Students were applauded and appreciated by Cambridge International School Chairperson Jasbir Kaur Bassi.

Toppers in GNDU exams

Apeejay College of Fine Arts students of Bachelor of Fine Arts (Semester I) brought laurels to the college by scoring commendable marks in the examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Tripti scored 375/400 (93.75%), Divya 372/400 (93%) and Harnoor 370/400(92.75%). Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated and appreciated their hard work and added that it is just the beginning and they have to keep working hard to rise and shine in the coming years as well. She also appreciated the faculty members of the department for yielding positive and appreciable results.

Students bring laurels

Manisha Sharma of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of Master in Tourism Management (Semester III) by attaining 531 marks out of 600, whereas Nitish bagged the second position by getting 531 marks. This information was given in a press release by college Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. College Governing Council President Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Dr Rashpal, Head, Department of Commerce, and Prof Vineet Kumar Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Capacity building programme

A capacity building and training programme —Pedagogy that wins — was held at Police DAV Public School for teachers teaching pre-primary classes. The participating teachers were from various schools under the DAV Regional Training Centre, Jalandhar zone. The day-long programme was initiated with the lighting of a lamp by resource person Principal Dr Rashmi Vij, along with principals of various schools and coordinator of the training programme Cinny Malhotra and in charges of pre-primary wing Savita Sharma and Gargi. Other resource persons included Jyoti Gulati from Police DAV Public School and Aanchal from DRD, DAV Public School, Phillaur. The focus of the programme was on reframing the curriculum as per the new system of education. The teachers shared their suggestions and views on how to implement the same.

Impact of British rule on eco

The Department of Economics of PCM SD College for Women organised a guest lecture on the topic ‘Economic Fallouts of British Rule’ to mark the Azadi ka amrit mahotsav. The lecture was delivered by Kawaljit Mahajan, Head, Department of History. The speaker informed the students about various impacts of British rule on Indian economy with main focus on the ‘Drain of Wealth Theory’ of Dadabhai Naoroji. An elaborated account of the theory made the students aware about various policies of the British Government, which were cleverly designed to take the wealth out of the nation without the common masses knowing about it. The lecture was very informative and interesting as well and left the students longing for more. The event was graced by all faculty members of the PG Department of Economics. The members of the managing committee and Principal Prof Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the department for organising the activity.

Seminar on good health

Youth Red Cross Society and R Venkatraman Chemical Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, organised a seminar on the topic “Good Health - A path to happiness”. Dr Seema Pasricha, gynaecologist, Pasricha Hospital, Jalandhar, was the resource person. Dr Neelam Sharma, Head, Chemistry Department, and Deepshikha, in charge, Red Cross Society, welcomed Dr Pasricha with green greetings. Dr Pasricha discussed the importance of good health, various factors affecting the physical health as well as mental and social health and common health problems especially faced by women such as anaemia and obesity. She also talked about menstrual hygiene and increasing problem of PCOS among young girls. She also explained mantras of good health such as yoga, meditation and balanced diet. Sixty students of the Science Department participated in the seminar and listened to the talk enthusiastically, interacted with Dr Pasricha raising a lot of queries, which were explained in details by her. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the department and society for organising the seminar. She said health of women is of prime importance. On this occasion, Saloni Sharma, Dr Vandna Thakur and Tanisha were also present.

Global Day of Parents

Global Day of Parents is a United Nations observance that is celebrated on June 1 each year to honour parents and their commitment to children worldwide. The theme for the day was to appreciate all parents about their sacrifices and struggles for their children. This day was also celebrated at Eklavya School with great enthusiasm. Chairperson of the school JK Gupta highlighted the importance of this day. Educator Dimple Soni executed poster-making activity in Class IX students and on the same day, a speech was given by Sienna of Class XII to make everyone aware about this day. Eklavya School Director Seema Handa explicated the students about the importance of role of parents in their life. To extend this, boys of Class XI and XII presented a role play. They performed various challenges faced by parents in their daily routine. They also showed how tough it is to content demands of their children. Anuvinder and Heena shared their thoughts through poetry and fascinated the audience. All activities were presented beautifully and were appreciated by Principal Komal Arora. Administrator Dimple Malhotra also guided the students to respect their parents as they play an important role in their life.

Golden Night for scholars

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a “Golden Night - Rukshat” for the outgoing resident scholars with exuberance and cheers galore. The chief guest of the occasion was Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen. She was extended a green welcome by Resident Scholars Coordinator Meenakshi Syal. The event began with the pious lighting of a lamp followed by the DAV anthem. The students showcased their talent by displaying various cultural dance performances and by singing folk songs. The outgoing students presented an emotional skit on their stay in the hostel which was applauded. All glamorous girls graced the ramp in four different rounds of modelling. Kashman was selected as Ms Farewell-2022, Sukhman was declared as the first runner-up and Shreya was declared as the second. Title of Ms Charming was given to Shivani, and Kavita was selected as Ms Ethnic. All office bearers, proctors and task force students were honoured for their contribution in the hostel. The performances were given power packed termination with the energetic performance of giddha.

Career counselling session

After Class X, a new phase begins in the life of students, where they not only lay the foundation of a stream but also their career. Helping children in laying this foundation and keeping in view the trends of parents, career counseling programmes were organised for Class X students of all schools of DIPS chain. During the programme, the teachers of DIPS took a session with children and gave information about careers related to various streams such as medical, non-medical, commerce and arts. CEO Monica Mandotra said children should decide their future only after first understanding their area of interest and then their passion. All schools of DIPS chain also prepare students for competitive examinations after Class XII through various activities from so that they score good marks. Along with education for overall development of children, sports, general knowledge and other such activities at international level are also arranged. MD Tarwinder Singh said parents are always confused as to which path to choose for the right career of their children. To clear this confusion of parents, sessions were organised for children in all schools of DIPS in which they were told how they can choose a stream for themselves and the parents were told about the school. The main objective of the programme was to provide a right direction to the children to achieve their dreams.

IKGPTU signs MoU with ICICI

With an aim of providing better skilled training to the youth of the state in various professional and entrepreneurial fields, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Punjab Skill Development Mission, and ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Chandigarh. Through this, ICICI Foundation and IKGPTU will jointly provide skill training to youngsters at Punjab Institute of Technology (PIT) Khunimajra (Mohali), a constituent campus of IKGPTU. Foundation, university and Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSMD) will train the youth of Punjab to become skilled manpower for the industry and for their own ventures. The foundation has been working closely with the university in this regard even before this agreement. Various types of labs (practical workshops) have already been set up by the foundation at PIT Khunimajra campus. IKGPTU Registrar Dr SK Mishra said under the MoU, youth would be trained in various courses, including Central Air-conditioning (CAC), Electrical and Home Appliance Repair (EHA), Office Administration (OA), Pumps and Motor (PM), Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Repair (RAC), Selling Skills (SS), Tractor Mechanic (TM) and Two Wheeler-Three Wheeler Technician (TWST). After this agreement, the work of this already operating institution will increase and more initiatives be taken. Rahul Bhandari, IKGPTU Vice-Chancellor-cum-Department of Technical Education and Industrial Education Principal Secretary, said such practical and training projects are the backbone of the future Punjab. According to the project report, about 2,000 needy youths are being provided practical and theoretical studies every year at this institution.