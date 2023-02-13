Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 12

Sainik School, Kapurthala, has bagged the Raksha Mantri Trophy for the 11th time for sending maximum cadets to the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, in 2022.

The only Sainik School in Punjab, the school has been declared the best Sainik School in the country. A total of 33 Sainik Schools compete for the coveted trophy and the school has brought home the trophy after 35 years.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt handed over the trophy to Sainik School Principal Col Prashant Saxena during the 50th All-India Sainik Schools Principals’ Conference in Delhi.

Ecstatic about the school’s achievement, the Principal said, “The credit goes to all the officers, teachers, non - teaching staff, parents and the cadets.” He added that this is not the first time that the school has received this prestigious trophy. The school has had the honour of lifting the trophy for a record ten times and seven times in a row.

The Principal formally handed over the Raksha Mantri Trophy to the School Captain Cadet Ayushmaan Prashar, in an impressive felicitation ceremony held at the school auditorium. Many senior Saikapians shared their happiness with the school. The cadets from the 2015-2022 batch who joined the 148th NDA Course also joined the ceremony online.

Col Saxena shared that Sainik School, Kapurthala, has rendered a yeoman service to the cause of education for more than six decades. It has made a substantial contribution to the cause of nation-building by producing a large number of officers for the Armed Forces and a galaxy of competent professionals for other walks of life.

In his address, he further shared that the trophy has been brought back to the school, and the benchmark has been set. He exhorted everyone to work hard with single-minded devotion to maintain the highest standards the school is known for.