Sajan murder case: Gangster Sekhon sent to 4-day police remand

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

Gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon was today produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Sarabjit Kaur in the Sajan murder case. The court sent him to four-day police remand. He was handed over to the CIA staff, Hoshiarpur. The incident took place at Piplanwala village on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road on May 12.

Pankaj Bedi, counsel for gangster Gurpreet, said he was produced in the court today. A case was registered against Sekhon under Section 302 of the IPC at the Model Town police station.

At present, over 40 cases are registered against Sekhon across the state. According to the police, he would again be presented in the court on September 15. Tight security arrangements were made by the police.

