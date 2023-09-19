'Sakhi-Saheli Utsav' celebrated at PUSSGRC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 18

At the campus of PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, ‘Sakhi-Saheli Utsav — Celebrating Womanhood’, a cultural event was held. The day-long extravaganza brought various folk elements together and featured a variety of cultural competitions and performances. The chief guest of the event was Shelly Sharma, principal of Asha Kiran School.

While addressing the audience, she spoke about the importance of celebrating womanhood and the challenges that women face in today’s society. She also encouraged the students to be strong and independent. The event consisted of off stage as well as on stage presentations. The offstage items included rangoli competition, handwriting competition, mehndi competition and poem-writing competition. The event kick started with the lamp lighting ceremony followed by Sarasvati Vandana and competitions. The highlights of the events were the spectacular performance by the students of Asha Kiran, giddha performance and the ramp walk-cum-talent hunt competition.

Prof HS Bains, Director, PUSSGRC, congratulated the entire team for the success of the event. The event concluded with the felicitation of the winners. He said that the event was a huge success with the collective efforts of the teachers and the students, achieving its goal of celebrating cultural diversity and fostering unity.

