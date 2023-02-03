Salempur man held with 15-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

The city police arrested a person and recovered 15 grams of heroin and a motorcycle from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Raju (32), a resident of Salempur village here.

SI Arun Kumar of the Rama Mandi police station said they were on a routine checking near New Dashmesh Nagar. They saw Ravinder coming towards Rama Mandi from the Nangal Shama chowk side on his bike bearing registration number PB07BF3188. On seeing the police, he got scared and turned the bike in the opposite direction, following which police officials got suspected and nabbed him immediately.

“During checking, the police recovered 15 grams of heroin from his possession,” he said. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Rama Mandi police station.