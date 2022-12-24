sambar enters store, rescued

Hoshiarpur: Chaos ensued in Mohalla Shalimar Nagar of Hoshiarpur when a sambar broke into a store on Friday. Bhagwan Singh, the owner of the store, said he was present in the store in the morning when the wild deer crashed through a glass window into the store. He immediately informed the Forest Department about the incident, after which a team of the Wildlife Department rushed to the spot. Balveer Singh, an officer of the Wildlife Department, said after receiving the information, the employees of the department immediately reached the spot and rescued the rescued the wild deer. The sambar has been released into the wild in Chakk Sadhu. Forest Range officer Jaswant Singh had recently said: “Animals are frequently straying into inhabited areas. Earlier they came in from hills. But now sugarcane fields and dense bushes have emerged as new habitats for deer from where they stray into residential areas.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...