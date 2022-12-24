sambar enters store, rescued

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Chaos ensued in Mohalla Shalimar Nagar of Hoshiarpur when a sambar broke into a store on Friday. Bhagwan Singh, the owner of the store, said he was present in the store in the morning when the wild deer crashed through a glass window into the store. He immediately informed the Forest Department about the incident, after which a team of the Wildlife Department rushed to the spot. Balveer Singh, an officer of the Wildlife Department, said after receiving the information, the employees of the department immediately reached the spot and rescued the rescued the wild deer. The sambar has been released into the wild in Chakk Sadhu. Forest Range officer Jaswant Singh had recently said: “Animals are frequently straying into inhabited areas. Earlier they came in from hills. But now sugarcane fields and dense bushes have emerged as new habitats for deer from where they stray into residential areas.”