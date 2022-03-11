BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Jalandhar, March 10
In the multi-corner contest wherein many rebels too had contested the assembly election, several candidates of big parties lost their security deposits.
Congress candidates lost its security deposits from at least two seats in Doaba. Sitting Congress MLA Navtej Cheema faced forfeiture of his deposit getting only 12.55 per cent vote share against a set percentage of 16.66 to save it. Likewise, party candidate Satvir Palli Jhikki lost the deposit from Nawanshahr seat. He polled only 6,998 votes out of the total polled votes of 1.23 lakh.
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lost their deposit. Mohan Lal Banga, two-time MLA and son of former BJP minister Swarna Ram, got only 3,974 votes out of 1.15 lakh votes polled here. BJP’s Nawanshahr candidate Poonam Manik also performed dismally getting only 3,226 votes. BJP candidate from Balachaur Ashok Bath, too, lost his deposit getting only 5,566 votes. Even ex-MoS Vijay Sampla faced a humiliating defeat coming fourth from Phagwara and getting only 12.08 per cent vote share and thus losing his deposit too.
Meanwhile, almost all candidates of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha and BJP allies, including the Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (Sanyukt), lost their deposits. —
