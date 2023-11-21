Phagwara, November 20
Punjab BJP is celebrating ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Pakhwada’ from November 20 till December 6.
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha president Sucha Ram Ladhar, after administering oath to Morcha activists, said that the Constitution of India, aims to make the country strong. The basic principles of Constitution were explained on the occasion. The contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar was also highlighted on the occasion.
