Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder: Key witness demands arrest of 2 other accused

Jalandhar, May 5

A day after the arrest of Surjan Singh Chatha, key accused in the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambiyan, the Major League Kabaddi Association chairman and key witness in the case, Hakam Singh, today demanded that the two other accused named in the case also be arrested.

Hakam Singh was addressing the media along with Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambiyan’s brother Angrez Singh at the Press Club in Jalandhar today. Speaking to mediapersons, the duo said action against the two other accused also be initiated.

The duo’s demand related to Sukhwinder Mann, president, World Kabaddi Doping Committee; and Sarabjit Singh Sabbha Thiara, the owner of Royal Kings Kabaddi Club, US, who were also named in the case along with Chatha.

Addressing the press, Hakam Singh said, “We had been exhorting the police regarding the arrest of Surjan Singh Chatha for a long time, sharing his location also when he was in the city. Due to discrepancies in England, he couldn’t go there. So, he was in India. We had also met leaders and police officers demanding his arrest. Finally, his arrest yesterday has come as a huge relief. We also demand that action be taken against Sarabjit Singh Sabbha Thiara and Sukhwinder Mann, from Canada. Red corner notices should be issued and they should be brought back to India so that the case may reach a proper conclusion.”

The duo also alleged that before the arrest of Chatha, threat calls had been made to them from unknown numbers which were not from India, to keep mum over the case. They said a complaint regarding this had also been made to the Jalandhar police and an FIR was lodged at Shahkot. Both of them said they had also received two gunmen each from the police after the threats against them.

Hakam Singh said, “Our brother has gone, now our only demand is that the two accused, who are still walking free, should be arrested. Chatha has also been put behind bars after a long time.”