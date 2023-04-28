Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

The Sanitary Supervisor Employees’ Union, which had already announced that it would go on strike and not lift garbage from the city if its long-pending demands were not met, has postponed the strike. Union members said they decided to put off the strike as a delegation of the union had a meeting scheduled with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 28, i.e. Friday.

Bantu Sabharwal, the president of the union, said. “We will discuss our long-pending demanded in detail with the Chief Minister. If we do not get a satisfactory reply or any assurance from him, we will continue with our decision to stop the entire cleanliness work,” he said.

The union members have been demanding the recruitment of safai sewaks, sewermen, and other Class-IV employees. A few days ago, they met the Joint Commissioner as well in this regard.

The city is abuzz with poll activities and visits by high-profile leaders with the Lok Sabha bypoll on May 10. If the strike happens, the city’s cleanliness will go for a toss, causing much inconvenience to residents and visitors.

Already there are several points in the city where piles of garbage can be seen lying. Poor sanitation and cleanliness have been one of the biggest issues in this bypoll.