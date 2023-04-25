Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

The Sanitary Supervisor Employees’ Union today gave an ultimatum to the Municipal Corporation that they would stop lifting waste in the city and won’t do any sewerage-related work if their demand for recruitment of safai sewaks, sewermen, and other class IV employees were not met. The union has announced that they would stop working from April 27.

Union members handed over a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner and gave a three-day ultimatum. They made it clear that if no lifting is done then authorities would be solely responsible for it. Union members have been raising their demands with the authorities and the government for a long time.

With the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection scheduled to be held on May 10 and political activities peaking, a huge problem related to cleanliness will arise if sanitary workers go on strike.

Meanwhile, former councillors Jagdish Samrai, Bachan Lal Bhagat, Tarsem Lakhotra, etc., also visited the MC and apprised the Joint Commissioner of non-functional streetlights. They said most of the streetlights were non-functional at this time because the private employees involved in their maintenance hadn’t been paid following which they stopped working. They said urged the Joint Commissioner for early restoration of the streetlights.

Ex-councillors raise streetlights’ issue