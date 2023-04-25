 Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met : The Tribune India

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

Give 3-day ultimatum, hand over memorandum to Joint Commissioner

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

Sanitary workers submit a memorandum to the MC Joint Commissioner in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

The Sanitary Supervisor Employees’ Union today gave an ultimatum to the Municipal Corporation that they would stop lifting waste in the city and won’t do any sewerage-related work if their demand for recruitment of safai sewaks, sewermen, and other class IV employees were not met. The union has announced that they would stop working from April 27.

Union members handed over a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner and gave a three-day ultimatum. They made it clear that if no lifting is done then authorities would be solely responsible for it. Union members have been raising their demands with the authorities and the government for a long time.

With the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection scheduled to be held on May 10 and political activities peaking, a huge problem related to cleanliness will arise if sanitary workers go on strike.

Meanwhile, former councillors Jagdish Samrai, Bachan Lal Bhagat, Tarsem Lakhotra, etc., also visited the MC and apprised the Joint Commissioner of non-functional streetlights. They said most of the streetlights were non-functional at this time because the private employees involved in their maintenance hadn’t been paid following which they stopped working. They said urged the Joint Commissioner for early restoration of the streetlights.

Ex-councillors raise streetlights’ issue

  • Former councillors Jagdish Samrai, Bachan Lal Bhagat, Tarsem Lakhotra and others also visited the MC and apprised the Joint Commissioner of non-functional streetlights
  • They said the streetlights were non-functional as the private employees involved in their maintenance hadn’t been paid for long

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

5
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

6
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

7
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

8
Jalandhar

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

9
Diaspora

‘One of the worst rapists’: Prominent Indian community member in Australia found guilty of multiple sexual offences

10
Diaspora

Lord Indarjit Singh to represent Sikh community on King Charles III coronation

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

OP KAVERI: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sec 25, three juveniles nabbed

Five POs land in police net

Vend selling booze from residential units shuts

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

39-yr-old man beaten to death, two arrested

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

19 candidates allotted symbols

Shot in the arm for AAP as Cong's Raipur, BJP's Kaler join party

Biker killed in phagwara village

Labourers protest as financier takes away tractor of deceased worker

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide

City lad summits 2 peaks in Nepal