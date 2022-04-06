Sanitation Campaign at Kanjli Wetland

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NCC Unit of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, in association with 2 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC Jalandhar, organised a sanitation campaign “Jal Bhoomi Safai Abhiyan”. The campaign was organised under the leadership of Principal Dr Archana Garg. NCC students cleaned and maintained the Kanjli Wetland. During this campaign, GCI Sandeep Kumari from 2 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and its local resources. She also informed students about the importance of water, sanitation, conservation of aquatic life and social work activities. She also encouraged the students to participate in NDA recruitment. As many as 29 NCC cadets participated in this water conservation campaign. ANO Dr Rajwinder Kaur and JCO Surjit Singh (2 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC) was specially present to motivate the students. Youth Skills Day

Beauty through Lens of Chemistry

R. Venkatraman Chemical Society of Chemistry Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in collaboration with Beauty and Wellness Hub, PG Department of Cosmetology, organised a workshop on the topic “Beauty Through Lens of Chemistry” under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. Eighty students from Science and Cosmetology were benefitted from this workshop which was conducted under the DBT-Star College Scheme. Dr Neelam Sharma, Head of Chemistry Department, Deepshikha, Incharge, R. Venkatraman Chemical Society and Mukti of Department of Cosmetology welcomed Principal Prof Ajay Sareen by lightning the lamp and giving planter. Students of Cosmetology presented homemade cleanser, toner and moisturiser to Principal Dr Ajay Sareen. In the workshop, hands-on training and how to check the pH of cosmetics like toner, moisturiser, shampoo, hair serum, face serum, cleanser etc. was conducted. Students were made aware about how chemistry and beauty work together. A poster making competition was also organized in which students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Through posters, they explained about the various ingredients and chemicals present in cosmetics. Dr. Neelam Sharma, Head, Chemistry Department, and Deepshikha, Incharge, R. Venkatraman Chemical Society, stressed on the need to know the role of pH in cosmetics as pH is an important factor to decide the quality of cosmetic products and it should match with the pH of human skin. Dr Vandna Thakur and Tanisha made the judgment for the poster completion and 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were awarded to Simarjeet Kaur, Alka and Jasleen Kaur respectively.

Farewell party organised

KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School organised ‘Reminiscences’ — a programme dedicated to bid a farewell to 10+2 students. It was organised to wish the students of 10+1 and 10+2 (all streams) good luck for their coming final examination and also for their upcoming future. The parents of the students were also invited to this programme and they felt much elated after watching their children perform brilliantly at the stage. The function commenced with the lamp lighting by Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi. The Principal addressed the students by blessing all the students. She also advised students to be focused on the preparation of the exams, have confidence in themselves and students should plan their time very well. On this occasion, a documentary made on KMV was also shown to the students. Jasmine won the title of Miss Confident, Muskan bagged the title of Miss Smile, Manpreet won the title of Beautiful Attire, Jasleen bagged the title of Miss Elegant, Rajdeep was declared Miss Charming, Ashu Mehta became 1st Runner up, Veerpal and Anshika was declared Miss Reminiscences.

Beauty workshop held

Students of the Department of Fashion Makeovers of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a workshop on Hair Rebonding and Hair Colouring for the students of Fashion Makeovers and BVoc. Beauty and Wellness. The resource person of the day was Imran Khan, owner, Imran Hair Designer and Beauty Salon. Addressing the students, he talked in length about the procedure of hair rebonding and hair analysis technique. He also mentioned the products, which are used by professionals in hair industry. The interactive talk was followed by the practical demonstration of hair colouring where the students learnt about the level systems, natural hair colour and numerous tips about the hair colouring techniques and strategies. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated Meenal, HoD, Fashion Makeovers, for conducting the workshop.

Exhibition on Youth Skills Day

Lyallpur Khalsa College organised an exhibition on Youth Skills Day. The purpose behind this programme was to prepare students for a better tomorrow. A large number of students exhibited their artifacts created and curated during pandemic and post pandemic period. The exhibition was inaugurated by Harpreet Singh Atwal SDM, Jalandhar I. He lighted the lamp and offered flowers to the Natraj Idol. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra also encouraged students to believe in themselves. This event was coordinated by Dr Manmeet Sodhi. The individual awards for Pinnacle Performer, Shining Star, Mover of Mountains, The Idea Generator, Rising Star, The Brainiac, Most Stylish and Mr Turbantor was bagged by Ritisha, Samya, Amit and Vineeta; Hardeep Kaur; Randeep Kaur; Pawiter Singh and team; Jasleen Kaur; Simran and Ashmin; Sukhjeet Singh respectively. The Team Awards were given for Cloud Nine Collaborators, League of Superheroes, High Five Award, Joy Givers, Distributors of Smiles, The Ripple Effect Award was conferred to Baking Section; Turbanator; Gardening and Fashion Section; Green Sparrows; and Digital Skills respectively. ‘Behind the Scene Award’ was given to non-teaching staff Ram Jagat, Mani Ram, Amarjit, Mithun, Rani and Kuldeep Kumar. Special appreciation awards for young and budding artists were bagged by Parinaaz Bains and Tavgun Sodhi from MGN Public School, Mehnaz from St Joseph Convent School and Subhpreet Kaur from DAV Public School, Amritsar.