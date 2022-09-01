Jalandhar: Sanitation workers end strike

Jalandhar, August 31
Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora today met with members of the Safai Karamchari Union and successfully persuaded them to end the strike. The union had been on a strike demanding the recruitment of permanent safai karamcharis and sewermen. The MLA assured them that their demands would be met soon.
He reportedly told them that he wanted to raise the matter with the CM Bhagwant Mann too, but he could not take up the issue with the CM earlier because due to the latter’s tight schedule. The former MLA of Jalandhar West Constituency also met with MC officials and raised the sewerage problems prevalent in the constituency.
