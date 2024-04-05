Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Sans salaries for the past 16 months, uncovered staff at KRM DAV College, Nakodar, on Thursday said they would not allow any function on the college premises until their pending dues were cleared by the authorities concerned.

Staff members said due to non-payment of salaries, many teachers were facing economic hardships. They also demanded clearance of pending dues of Prof Gurjit Singh who died in December last year.

Tejinder Virli, state committee member, Punjab Chandigarh College Teachers Union, said, “We have made repeated requests to the management, but our pleas have gone unheard. As long as staff isn’t paid salary for the six months, no function of any kind will be allowed on the college premises. If the Principal still persists on holding an event, then uncovered staff will hold a sit-in at the college on that day.”

Teachers appealed to the college management to clear at least six months pending dues to alleviate their economic suffering.

Dr Anoop Watts, Principal, KRM DAV College, Nakodar, said, “It is correct that salaries of uncovered staff have been pending. These are, however, are being cleared. The decline in student strength of the college and the resultant fund crunch has had an adverse impact on functioning of the college. The issue has also been repeatedly flagged with the management. Besides, the PF dues of Prof Gurjit Singh have already been paid. His other dues will also be cleared on priority basis. The matter is also sub judice.”

The Principal said, “As far as holding functions is concerned, no college funds are used for the purpose. Recently, an event was organised from outside donations. The college funds have not been touched. The salary of teachers will be cleared by the management as and when possible.” Notably, a decade ago, KRM DAV College, had a strength of 1,700 to 2,000 students, which declined to 500 to 550 after the onset of the Covid pandemic. At present, the college has a strength of 300 to 340 students.

