Sans water for 5 days, residents protest outside civic body office

Jalandhar, June 3
Residents of Street No. 7 of Three Star Paradise colony have complained of water scarcity. They gathered outside the municipal corporation’s office and held a symbolic protest. They also handed over a letter stating their grievances and demanding resolutions to MC officials.
According to a resident, Ajay Kumar, there was no water supply in the area for the last five days. He said on the one hand, political party leaders are promising top-notch facilities, on the other hand, the ground reality is that people have no water supply in their homes. “We are already suffering due to the scorching heat, adding insult to injury is the lack of water at our houses,” he said.
The residents said they had complained of water scarcity to the officials concerned in the past, too but the MC is yet to find a permanent solution to the problem. They said in May they had filed a complaint regarding the erratic water supply in their area.
