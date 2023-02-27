Sanskar Bharti organises art fair

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

Punjab Sanskar Mela was held by Sanskar Bharti in Jalandhar to celebrate the legacy of painter and pioneer of Indian modern art Amrita Shergill. Dr Girish Bali, Commissioner, Income Tax, was the chief guest on the occasion, along with Prof Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, DAV University.

At the event, Surinder Seth honoured artists Dr Manjit Kaur, Dr Jaspal Singh, Dr Karuna Mohinder and others with shawls and mementos.

Two best display awards were also given out in the name of Krishna Dhawan on the occasion. The Nehru Garden Centre remained the centre of attraction at the event. Paintings, sculptures and crafts created by artists and students were displayed for onlookers. A total of 174 registrations took place for the event in which more than 200 students participated.