Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School commenced its new academic session on a divine note with a traditional havan. The event was attended by Arya Shiksha Mandal president Chander Mohan, who emphasised the importance of cleanliness, knowledge, awareness and treating everyone with respect and dignity. He urged the students to imbibe these values in their daily lives. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her gratitude to Mohan for honouring the school with his presence.

St Soldier Mgmt, Tech Institute

Muskan of St Soldier Management and Technical Institute got placed in Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd as management staff (production control department) on the basis of her graduation in BCom with a package of 5 lakh per annum. Principal Dr Rohan Sharma said Muskan was dedicated toward studies and proactive in extra-curricular activities. Group chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the student for her efforts and achievements, and also appreciated the guidance of her teachers.

Guru Amar Dass Public School

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, organised ‘Blessing Day’ to commence the new academic session for its junior and senior wings. Students performed kirtan, Anand Sahib and Ardas at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town, to seek blessings for the beginning of the new session. Students were served ‘Karah Parsad’. On this occasion President Mohinderjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh Sethi, Dr HM Hurria and members of the school managing committee, Principal Dr Aparana Mehta, Vice-Principal Dr Sonika Singh thanked the almighty and wished the students all the best for the new session.

Nobel School

The new academic session at the Nobel School commenced with a ceremony. Chairman Professor CL Kochher and Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher were present. Professor Kochher blessed the children, imparted wisdom and extended his wishes for their academic journeys. Kumar Shiv Kochher emphasised the importance of education in his address, urging students to strive for excellence and promising a prosperous future. Principal Sangeet Kumar and Vice-Principal Ravinder Kaur participated in the ceremony along with the entire staff, fostering a sense of unity and purpose within the institution.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School organised a graduation ceremony for UKG students. On this occasion all parents of students studying in UKG were invited. Chairman JK Gupta appreciated the efforts made by the students and teachers. The students were honoured with trophies and degrees by director Seema Handa and administrator Dimple Malhotra. Parents were excited as it was a day to celebrate their achievements, too. Bhawna of Class 1 performed on a Punjabi song.

