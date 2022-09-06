Saplings distributed to mark International Day of Charity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

A city-based NGO, EduYouth Foundation, observed the International Day of Charity on Sunday by distributing plants among residents. The event was organised outside Gurudwara Singh Sabha, and more than 500 plants were distributed.

Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Division Seven, presided over the event as the main guest. He said, “All youngsters of the NGO have been working tirelessly towards the welfare of society.”

Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, President of the NGO, exhorted, “Youngsters must come forward and serve the society,” before adding, “It is our third plant distribution drive this season. We have been conducting plantation drives since 2020.”