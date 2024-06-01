Saplings planted in administrative complex under green booth concept

Hoshiarpur, May 31
Even as green booths are being set up in the district for the voters, people are also being motivated to plant saplings. To make the green booth concept reach the public, ADC (General) Hoshiarpur Rahul Chaba started the campaign by planting saplings at the District Administrative Complex here today.
Chaba said on the instructions of the district election officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur Komal Mittal, the process of setting up green booths in the Lok Sabha constituency of Hoshiarpur had been started from the premises of the Mini Secretariat. He said under the project ‘I love Hoshiarpur’ launched by city’s industrial group Sonalika Group, 50 saplings were planted today in and near the Mini Secretariat. Apart from this, about 20 saplings have been planted in Hoshiarpur’s green booth Mahilanwali and 300 saplings will be kept at the green booth for voters.
