Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Monday, a group of armed robbers posing as customers entered a jewellery shop in Moga. Tragically, they not only robbed the store, but also ruthlessly shot and killed the shopkeeper.

No one is feeling safe No jeweller feels safe in the present times. Incidents of brazen attacks on jewellers are becoming alarmingly frequent, forcing even their own family members to worry when they leave for work in the morning. Jatinder Sahdev, local jeweller

The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the jewellers community across Punjab, prompting all the shopkeepers in city’s Sarafa Bazar to take a united stand by closing their shops on Tuesday.

Expressing their concerns about the escalating danger faced by jewellers in Punjab, local shopkeepers came forward in support of their fellow jeweller. Jatinder Sahdev, one of the jewellers, said no jeweller feels safe in the present times. “Incidents of brazen attacks on jewellers are becoming alarmingly frequent, forcing even their own family members to worry when they leave for work in the morning,” he added.

He urged the government and administration to take immediate action to safeguard the jewellers of Punjab. Another concerned shopkeeper, Harjit Singh, highlighted the deteriorating situation, stating that it has reached a point where even sitting at the shop is no longer safe. Singh emphasised the urgent need for increased security measures to be put in place by the administration, ensuring that jewellers can conduct their business without fear.

He said the latest incident had left the jewellers community in Jalandhar deeply shaken, thus, they demand greater protection and security from the authorities concerned.