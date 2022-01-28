Sarangal exhorts voters to participate in Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 27

Exhorting the people of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to break the previous records of voting by participating in large numbers during these Assembly election, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said huge turnout on the polling day (February 20) would further strengthen the foundation of Indian democracy.

Addressing the people after unfurling the national flag here at local ITI Ground during 73rd Republic Day celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner said the historical participation of the voters in the elections would set new milestone and would make India a more vibrant nation in the world. He said it was an honour to be an elector in the largest democracy of the world and reminded the electorate by exercising their fundamental right to vote, they would be fulfilling aspirations of coming generations and would create strong system that would further take the country to the greater heights.

Saluting the doctors, healthcare and frontline workers for their unmatched resolve in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Sarangal said due to their commitment and dedicated efforts, Punjab has emerged as victorious in this war against an invisible enemy. Paying rich tributes to the father of Indian Constitution, Sarangal said Indian Constitution is the result Dr Ambedkar’s hard work, dedication and vision and asked the people to follow the path shown by him. He called upon them to make dedicated efforts securing justice and equality for all sections of society.