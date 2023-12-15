Saraswati Vihar residents protest dirty water supply

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 14

Residents of Saraswati Vihar Ward No.68 have been grappling with contaminated water supply for the past over a month. Former councillor Bunty Neelkanth, expressing frustration, led a protest against the municipal corporation, highlighting the persistent issue of dirty water reaching households.

Neelkanth, joined by area residents, said that despite lodging written complaints to the junior engineer, sub-divisional officer, and executive engineer, the problem persists without a resolution. Arun Jairath, one of the residents, said they would intensify their protest if prompt action was not taken.

He voiced the residents’ concerns over the contaminated water supply, emphasising the potential health hazards it poses to their families. He mentioned the increased cases of waterborne diseases, urging authorities to take immediate action.

Business owners in the affected areas raised concerns about the impact of contaminated water on their establishments. Some reported financial losses due to the inability to use water for essential services.

The residents also highlighted the practical challenges they face due to the contaminated water. From disrupted daily chores, including washing utensils, bathing, brushing among other problems to concerns about the long-term impact on their appliances, they stressed the urgent need for a resolution.