Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 13

As many as 300 to 400 industrialists and traders from the Doaba region in general and Jalandhar in particular are expected to be present during the Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni hosted by the state government in the city on September 14. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and State CM Bhagwant Mann will be presiding

over the event which will involve an interactive session with the industrialists. Announcements for the industry are also expected on the occasion.

The event has been termed as an interactive session on ‘Empowering Punjab’s Industries: Unleashing Solutions for Every Challenge’, in the formal invite sent by the state government.

Notably, while the AAP government has had several meetings with the region’s industrialists after coming to power in the state, the industrialists of the region view the meeting on Thursday with high hopes amidst a host of expectations from the government, including assurances which had been made during the elections.

The ‘Milnis’ or townhall meetings being held both in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Thursday are being hosted by the Department of Investment Promotion and the Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab. The meets will feature half an hour of interaction with the industrialists after which speeches by both state CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be delivered.

Jalandhar-based industrialist, Charanjit Singh Maingi, honorary secretary of the Jalandhar Chamber of Industries and Commerce said, “Formal invitations by name have been received by the industrialists for the Milni which is laudable as there is hope of getting a patient hearing. The AAP had made several promises to the industry during elections, we are looking forward to the fulfillment of these, including the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for VAT. Additionally, with free power for public, the burden is being borne by the MSMEs. The fraternity looks forward to easing of this burden. Delay in the passing of nakshas (maps), construction cost of Rs 1,100 per square feet and sustainability certificates to be sought every five years are some other issues which concern the industry as they curb the ease of doing business.”

Jalandhar industrialist Narinder Saggu, who is also expected to be one of the speakers, said, “Tomorrow’s event is a great opportunity for the government to give a fair hearing to the industry. We have time and again raised these issues on various platforms. Sub-stations for industrial zones, redressal of delay in passing of building plans and maps, exhibiton centre for industry as promised during the elections and the much awaited one-time settlement policy for industry, are our primary hopes.”

Notably, during various meetings, especially in Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s interaction with the industry in Jalandhar, law and order has also remained a key concern.

#Doaba