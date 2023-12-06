Sarpanch tied to tree, beaten up, video viral

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

A video of a sarpanch of Noorpur village falling in the Kartarpur area went viral in which he was seen held hostage by a group of persons and tied to a tree with a rope.

The video is learnt to be a few days old when he went to get a land vacated at the site of dumping of carcasses. The sarpanch, who is from the Bahujan Samaj Party, did not take any official or any police team into confidence before going there.

The group of Niranjan Singh, who has been occupying the land, apprehended him and tied him to a tree.

The sarpanch even reportedly reached compromise with the suspects, but the video got leaked.

Kartarpur DSP Balbir Singh said: “We have been asking the sarpanch to record his statement, but he has been delaying the matter. Even today evening, an SI from the Maqsudan police station approached him, but he again put it off to tomorrow morning. We can act only if he gives us a detailed statement in this regard”.