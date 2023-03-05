Sarpanches join AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat today made several sarpanches join the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh. He said the AAP government was committed to ensuring the all-round development of the state under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Lauding the state’s AAP government on various issues, including the provision of free power to many households and the opening of 500 Aam Admi Clinics in a year, he said the state government was committed to providing good governance to people as per the promises made by the AAP.

On the law and order situation, Barsat said the government would act against those taking law into their own hands, and the investigation would be carried out in the fresh series of events to initiate action.

Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh said many village representatives had joined the AAP affected by the AAP’s policies. Barsat in the presence of senior AAP leaders facilitated the entry of sarpanches into the party. AAP leaders, Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation Chairperson, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were also present on the occasion. Sarpanches of Wadala, Malko, Lallian Khurd, Nijjaran, Wariana, Badshapur, Bhagwanpur, Rampur and Singhan villages among others joined AAP on the occasion.