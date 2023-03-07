Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 6

Hoshiarpur residents danced to the tune of famous Sufi singer Satinder Sartaj at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair. People from nearby districts also thronged the venue to have a glimpse of their favorite singer.

The stadium was filled with the fans of Sartaj. The Punjab CM’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, and minister Bram Shankar Jimpa were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Dr Gurpreet said Satinder Sartaj’s singing in itself embodies Punjab’s heritage. Praising the fair and musical evening organised by the district administration, she said such events connected the youth with their rich heritage. During this she was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Jai Krishna Rouri, District and Sessions Judge Dilbag Singh Johal, MLA Karmaveer Singh Ghuman, District Planning Committee chairperson Karmajeet Kaur, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal.

Cabinet Minister Jimpa said culture and folk arts could be seen during at the heritage fair. The DC honoured Satinder Sartaj and said he had always raised the flag of Punjab’s culture through his songs and had given it a special recognition.