Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 25

Hoshiarpur was enthralled by the tunes of famous Punjabi Sufi singer Satinder Sartaj, who raised the pride of Punjab through Sufi music in the country and abroad. Satinder Sartaj’s Musical Night was organised in Crafts Bazaar set up in collaboration with Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation at Lajwanti Stadium. Not only Hoshiarpur, people from adjoining districts also came to listen and have a glimpse of this favourite singer. The entire stadium was filled with Sartaj’s fans.

The entire stadium erupted in applause as Satinder Sartaj began the musical evening with the song ‘Kagzan Da Sambh Lai Thabba’. After this his famous song ‘Sai ve sadi Fariyad tere tain’ made the audience clap and dance to the tune of song. His songs ‘Sajjan raji ho jave fer vee’, ‘Tere vaaste o sajjana peeran asi handaiyan’ were liked by the audience. On demand of audience, he also sung famous songs ‘Mere rashke qamar’, ‘Aukhe sukhe ho ke jado bhejiya si mapian ne’, ‘Keete bade gunah main hun aap haan sharminda, ruha wala geet’ made the entire stadium rejoice.

Cabinet Minister Punjab Brahm Shankar jimpa, who participated in the musical evening, said Satinder Sartaj’s singing has Punjabi heritage in itself. He praised the initiative taken by the district administration and said that such celebrations connect the youth with their rich heritage. He said the culture and folk arts of different states of the country can be seen during the Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur.

Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait felicitated Satinder Sartaj. She said he has always raised the flag of Punjab’s culture through his songs and has given it special recognition in the country and abroad. She said that artisans from different states have reached this crafts market and while artisans selling their hand made items, under the banner of North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala cultural programs sybolising the cultures of different states are also being presented. On March 27 at 7 pm, stand-up comedian Manpreet Singh will entertain the audience.