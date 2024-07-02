Sarv Naujawan Welfare Society marks National Doctors’ Day

Phagwara, July 1
Sarv Naujawan Welfare Society, Phagwara, headed by president Sukhwinder Singh celebrated National Doctor’s Day at the local civil hospital today.
The event was graced by Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh as the chief guest. Notable guests included Senior Medical Officer Dr Lahambar Ram, BJP Kisan Morcha National Secretary Avtar Singh Mand, and Aam Aadmi Party Kapurthala district president Santosh Kumar Gogi.
The Society honoured SMO Dr Lahambar Ram, paediatrician Dr Naresh Kundra, general surgeon Dr Ravi Kumar and ophthalmologist Dr Tushar Aggarwal with mementos.
Dr Ram expressed gratitude for the honour, stating that a doctor’s primary duty is to save lives. He humbly requested doctors nationwide to avoid commercialising the medical profession. Avtar Singh Mand extended his best wishes to all doctors. Society president Sukhwinder Singh said the purpose of the event was to promote respect for doctors among the general public
